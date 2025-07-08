Sixth-seeded Novak Djokovic continues his quest for an eighth Wimbledon title when he takes on No. 22 Flavio Cobolli in the 2025 Wimbledon quarterfinals on Wednesday at approximately 10 a.m. ET. After dropping the first set 6-1, Djokovic rallied to beat Alex De Minaur in the fourth round, while Cobolli defeated Marin Cilic in a four-set thriller to advance. The winner moves on to face the winner of Jannik Sinner vs. Ben Shelton in the semifinals.

Djokovic is the -1250 favorite (risk $1,250 to win $100) to win in the latest Djokovic vs. Cobolli odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. The total for match games is 33.5 and Djokovic is -7.5 on the game spread.

With Wimbledon odds available for every match at sportsbooks, SportsLine tennis expert Jose Onorato can help you find value to add to your tennis picks.

Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Coco Gauff (+700) in the 2025 French Open last month. Now, he has revealed his top Djokovic vs. Cobolli picks.

Best Wednesday Wimbledon picks for Djokovic vs. Cobolli:

Cobolli +7.5 games (-115)

Cobolli +2.5 sets (+105)

"Djokovic is back in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, but this hasn't been a cruise," Onorato said. "He was pushed hard by de Minaur in the last round and had to raise his level in key moments to survive. Now he faces Cobolli, a breakout name who's playing with nothing to lose. Cobolli has shown surprising comfort on grass, mixing pace and angles well and showing real toughness under pressure. He's riding momentum and confidence -- and that can go a long way when your opponent isn't playing lights out."

Flavio Cobolli +2.5 sets (+105)

"Djokovic remains the heavy favorite, but this doesn't feel like a steamroll," Onorato said. "Cobolli has the firepower to hang in rallies and steal a set or extend each one deep. A few tight service games or tiebreaks could be all he needs to stay inside the number. Djokovic likely moves on, but don't be surprised if Cobolli keeps this closer than expected."

