Novak Djokovic won his 100th ATP title in his storied career on Saturday at the Geneva Open, moving alongside two of the all-time legends of the sport in the process.

Djokovic defeated Hubert Hurkacz, who hadn't dropped a set in Geneva prior to the final, and needed to come back from a set down to do so. Djokovic required tiebreakers in both of the final two sets to pull off the upset. While he only managed to break one serve from Hurkacz, he made it count in the final set to push it to a tiebreak, which he won 7-2 to claim his 100th career title.

In doing so, Djokovic became just the third man to win 100 titles, joining Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103), further cementing his legacy as one of the game's all-time greats.

Even prior to a thrilling three-set battle in the tournament final, Djokovic had to fight through a bit of a scare to overcome Cameron Norrie on Friday in the semifinals. Djokovic won a tightly contested first set 6-4 before Norrie came roaring back in the second to take the set 7-6 (8-6), surviving a Djokovic match point to force a third. While it seemed as though Norrie had the momentum, Djokovic showed flashes of his formerly dominant self, running Norrie all over the court before taking the win with a dominant 6-1 final set.

Thursday saw Djokovic celebrate his 38th birthday by defeating Matteo Arnaldi in the tournament quarterfinals. The win over Arnaldi helped exorcise the ghost of a loss in the same matchup in Djokovic's first match at April's ATP Masters 1000 Madrid. The Madrid loss was the second consecutive tournament in which Djokovic went out in his first match.

The quest for his 100th title was a rocky one for Djokovic. He captured title 99 by winning gold in the 2024 Olympics, but the momentum did not carry forward. Since the Olympics, Djokovic had reached just two finals prior to the Geneva Open while exiting in his first match of four tournaments.

Now he enters the French Open no longer burdened by the pursuit of title No. 100 and will be looking to prove himself as still being a threat in grand slam competition as the No. 6 seed at Roland Garros.