Rafael Nadal doubts that 2020 tennis season can resume due to coronavirus pandemic

Rafael Nadal believes that it's worth canceling the 2020 tennis calendar due to the coronavirus outbreak, In interviews with El País and other Spanish newspapers, Nadal stated that it would be in everyone's best interests to scrap 2020 and prepare for the 2021 tennis season.

"I would sign up right now just to being ready for 2021," Nadal said on Tuesday. "I'm more concerned with the Australian Open than with what happens later this year. I think 2020 has been practically lost. I'm hopeful of being able to start next year."

Nadal believes that it's going to be extremely difficult to get athletes to different countries for some of the higher-profile tournaments.

"Sadly, I'm not going to lie to you, the feeling is that we are losing a year of our lives," Nadal added. "And at 33, 34 years old, that is more valuable than at 20, when you have more time ahead of you."

Professional athletes have been allowed to begin practicing in Spain and can do so at any time this week. However, sports facilities and training centers are still closed to tennis players.

Nadal has called the guidelines "confusing," and he's not sure if he can practice.

"It's not clear to me whether I can go practice or not," Nadal said.

Nadal ended up weighing on the side of caution and hasn't stepped foot on a court just yet. However, Novak Djokovic could be in hot water after going to a tennis court at a club in Marbella, Spain and practicing. The tennis federation previously didn't want players practicing on actual courts.