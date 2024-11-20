Rafael Nadal officially played his last tennis match on Tuesday at the Davis Cup, and it was an emotional goodbye for the sports world. His legendary 23-year career included 22 Grand Slam wins, 92 ATP Tour titles, two Olympic gold medals and as well as a lovable swagger and persona that transcended the sport.
"The titles, the numbers are there. People probably know that," Nadal said. "But the way that I would like to be remembered more is like a good person form a small village in Mallorca ... I just want to be remembered as a good person and a kid that followed their dreams, and achieved more than what I ever dreamed."
Longtime rival and close friend Roger Federer had one of the most touching reactions as he wrote a heartfelt letter saying Nadal made him "reimagine" his game.
Novak Djokovic, the third piece of the era's Big Three, had posted his own message to Nadal a month ago and had even asked Nadal to stay a little longer. But a more recent message came in a special video shared by the Davis Cup social media account.
"Your tenacity, your fighting spirit, the energy that you brought, the power is something that will be studied and something that will be transferred to many, many generations that are coming up," Djokovic said. "I've been very honored and thrilled to be called your rival. The tennis world and the sports world will miss the incredible energy that you brought on the court. There is so much to embrace, so much to celebrate."
That video also included messages from other stars including Serena Williams.
"You've inspired me to have so many wins, to keep going, to fight, to get better, to improve. To basically play like you," Williams said. In her own post, she admitted she was getting choked up seeing Nadal retire. She was also decked out in his gear.
“We’re gonna always love you. We’re gonna always miss you. This isn’t a retirement right? You’re moving on.”
World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, 21, who has established himself as the next Spanish tennis star, shared that Nadal was his inspiration.
Carlos Alcaraz, 21, who has established himself as the next Spanish tennis star, shared that Nadal was his inspiration.
Coco Gauff is American, but on Tuesday she loved a different country. "Today, I am from Spain," she wrote.
Retired soccer superstar David Beckham sent Nadal a message that was partly in Spanish. "Hola, mi amigo Rafa," he said. "Felicidades por tu carrera increible (Congratulations for your incredible career). Rafa, I wanted to send my love and huge congratulations to you for an amazing career. Thank you for so many incredible moments and memories as a tennis fan and everything that you have done to inspire young people around the world."
Nike lit up a structure next to the Eiffel Tower highlighting some of Nadal's biggest accomplishments.
The ATP Tour celebrated by sharing a video narrated by Carlos Moya, Nadal's coach.
Nadal won a record 14 French Open titles, so Roland Garros was very much present as well.
It has been a privilege to watch you evolve on our clay, where you will leave a perpetual mark on such a challenging surface.
We're proud to count you as our greatest champion, as much for your 14 titles as for the man you are. Your legacy will live on forever, on… pic.twitter.com/xJ9P96gRaM
Here are some other messages and reactions:
What an absolute icon of sport period !
There will never be another one like Rafa !
Rolemodel for so many kids all around the world !
Gracias Rafa
