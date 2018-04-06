Rafael Nadal returns from injury, faces huge challenge in pivotal Davis Cup
Nadal has battled injury since leaving the Australian Open with a hip injury in January
Rafael Nadal faces a huge Davis Cup appearance this weekend as he returns for his first appearance in competition since limping out of the Australian Open in January against Marin Cilic with a hip injury. The 16-time Grand Slam winner will be representing Spain against Germany at the Plaza de Toros building in Valencia. Spain has won the Davis Cup four times with Nadal, in 2004, 2008, 2009 and 2011.
Nadal has lost only once in Davis Cup singles in his debut tournament in 2004, having won his last 22 matches in the tournament. After Roger Federer's struggles at the Miami Open vaulted Nadal back to the No. 1 player in the world, Nadal is looking to re-affirm that status.
"Physically, I have felt good in the last few days and I hope to be well for Friday," Nadal said of his upcoming match-up with Philip Kohlschreiber, via Yahoo Sports.
"I have always had great experiences in the Davis Cup and this is another opportunity."
Nadal's next big test will be against Alexander Zverev on Sunday, who is the No. 4 player in the world.
As Nadal continues to recover from his injuries, this tournament will be an excellent benchmark for the 31-year-old Spaniard. It will also be a key test to determine his status for the upcoming French Open in May.
-
Novak Djokovic splits with Agassi
Djokovic's letter announcing the end of his partnership with Agassi gets right to the poin...
-
Watch Sloane Stephens at Miami Open
Stephens took the match in three sets to play the winner of Jelena Ostapenko and Danielle...
-
LOOK: Andy Murray sings with Spice Girl
Yeah, we're not even going to try to explain this one
-
Serena Williams stumbles at Miami Open
Osaka won at the Indian Wells Masters last week, while Williams lost in the third round
-
Federer says women may join Laver Cup
Federer said that some female tennis players have expressed interest in the event
-
Serena Williams sparks seeding debate
Tournament director James Blake doesn't think Williams should be unseeded