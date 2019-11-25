Rafael Nadal secures Davis Cup for Spain with victory over Canada's Denis Shapovalov

On Sunday, Rafael Nadal defeated Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 7-6(7) to clinch Spain's 2-0 win over Canada for the country's sixth Davis Cup Title. Shapovalov defeated Nadal two years ago, but Nadal's dominance and experience helped give him get the win in this one.

Nadal took a 2-1 lead in the hard fought series, but 20-year-old Shapovalov did not shy away from the challenge. The Canadian did a solid job of predicting Nadal's shots and preparing for what was headed his way. He tied up the score at one point hitting a laser off a forehand shot.

The third and final match point came when Nadal's opponent hit a forehand into the net, causing the declared winner to fall on the court in celebration. His teammates celebrated with him, storming the court and congratulating the top player. Spain's last appearance in the final of the Davis Cup came in 2012, when they lost to the Czech Republic.

After the final victory, Nadal spoke about what an eventful seven days it has been.

From ATPTour.com:

"It has been an amazing week. I could not be happier, honestly. It has been an unforgettable moment here in this amazing stadium. The crowd was just a joke, we can't thank all of them enough. Our team spirit prevailed. We fought hard."

Nadal was in position to win in part thanks to an earlier 7-6(3), 6-3 victory from World No. 9 Roberto Bautista Agug over Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The World No. 1 now has four Davis Cup titles and 29 consecutive Davis Cup singles victories, putting his overall record at 29-1. This week, the 33-year-old ended the season in commanding fashion, not only winning all eight matches, but recording five single wins where he did not drop one set.