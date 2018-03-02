Rafael Nadal to miss significant time after re-injuring hip at Mexico Open

Rafael Nadal, 31, is only human, but after 2017 he had a lot of people fooled. The King of Clay won the French Open and, after a disappointing showing at Wimbledon, he stormed back to win the US Open as well. However, Nadal's 2018 started off on a sour note after he had to retire in the quarterfinal round of Australian Open with a hip injury, and now he could miss significant time after withdrawing from the Mexico Open, per Yahoo Sports Australia.

Nadal's exit from the lower-tier tournament in Acapulco is his fifth consecutive retirement. Nadal was forced to pull out of the Mexican Open after feeling a "sharp pain." The pain occurred in his final training session of the week, and Nadal was advised against participating. This week, Nadal also pulled out of the Indian Wells and Miami events, which are more significant hard-court tournaments.

Nadal announced the injury in a Facebook post, confirming that it was the same one sustained in Melbourne.

Hola a todos. Lamentablemente me veo obligado a escribiros esto, pero se confirmaron mis peores presagios y al final la... Posted by Rafa Nadal on Friday, March 2, 2018

Nadal lost to Roger Federer in both of these tournaments last season, including in the finals at Miami. It's the second time in two years that one of tennis' most influential players has had to battle back from injury. Federer has seen a Renaissance of sorts in the past year, skipping the clay court season in 2017 to focus on grass. After he was defeated by Tommy Haas, there were concerns about Federer's career. Since then, he's won Wimbledon and the Australian Open, returning to World No. 1.

Nadal will hope to follow a similar blueprint to come back. It goes without saying that Nadal is a gamer, and injuries are part of tennis. Nadal, Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have all dealt with and are dealing with injuries at various points in their careers. Nadal may need to lighten the load, but he won't lighten the intensity with which he plays. It will be a difficult balance to strike, especially for a player getting up there in years.

Nadal currently sits at 16 Grand Slam titles -- four behind Federer. With Federer playing the way he's playing, he'll already be difficult to catch. This setback, needless to say, doesn't make the task any easier.