Rafael Nadal vs. Novak Djokovic: Australian Open 2019 men's final, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Djokovic is also looking to set a record for Australian Open wins
Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal is a very significant matchup for Djokovic. For starters, Djokovic is just 5-9 against Nadal in his career. Djokovic is also looking for his third straight Grand Slam win, and his seventh Australian Open victory. The latter would be a record in both the amateur and Open eras, drawing Djokovic past Roger Federer and Roy Emerson.
Djokovic has been laser focused, but both of these players have been utterly dominant throughout this Open. Where Nadal is yet to lose a set, Djokovic hasn't faced a match point and he's won every opening set thus far. In other words, after the first set in Melbourne on Sunday morning, one of those streaks will be broken.
Djokovic and Nadal already have a long history against each other. The last time they played against each other in an Australian Open final was in 2012. That match went on for 5 hours and 53 minutes -- a ridiculous length by any metric. Both players would undoubtedly like to close things down a bit earlier than that this year.
"We can promise one thing, and that's knowing both of us are going to give absolutely everything out on the court," Djokovic said of the match, via Sky Sports. "I think people will enjoy it."
Australian Open final: No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 2 Rafael Nadal
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 27
- Time: 3:30 a.m.
- Location: Rod Laver Arena -- Melbourne, Australia
- Watch: ESPN
- Stream: Watch ESPN
