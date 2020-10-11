Rafael Nadal won his 13th French Open title on Sunday, crushing Novak Djokovic in straight sets (6-0, 6-2, 7-5) in the 2020 men's final. The championship adds to Nadal's record for most French Open titles, and the 34-year-old is now boasts a 100-2 career record at Roland Garros.

With another clay-court trophy, Nadal has matched Roger Federer, his longtime rival, with 20 Grand Slam titles.

Nadal has now won the men's singles title at the French Open in 13 of the last 16 years. It was Nadal's third victory against Djokovic in the French Open final. Djokovic has won the event once, but has lost in the final four times.

Nadal tied Federer with his first Grand Slam title of 2020, and his first since the 2019 US Open. Federer congratulated Nadal shortly after he tied the record.

"I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion," Federer said on Twitter. "As my greatest rival over many years, I believe we have pushed each other to become better players. Therefore, it is a true honor for me to congratulate him on his 20th Grand Slam victory. It is especially amazing that he has now won Roland Garros an incredible 13 times, which is one of the greatest achievements in sport."