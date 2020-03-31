Roger Federer posts video of his trick-shot skills in the snow

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer can't train like he normally does because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that isn't stopping him from practicing trick shots at home.

Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome pic.twitter.com/DKDKQTaluY — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 30, 2020

Surrounded by mountains and falling snow, Federer hit balls between his legs and behind his back against a wall in a Twitter video he posted Monday. The clip has over 4.2 million views, 25,800 retweets and 210,400 likes as of publication.

Federer, who holds the record for most Grand Slam victories with 20, is providing more than entertainment during the pandemic. Last week Federer announced he and his wife, Mirka, would donate 1 million Swiss francs (equivalent to $1.02 million) to help "the most vulnerable families" in Switzerland deal with the coronavirus.

"These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind," Federer wrote in the Instagram announcement. "… Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!"

With the ATP freezing its rankings because of COVID-19, Federer will remain at No. 4 for the foreseeable future. The 38-year-old is at least five years older than everyone else in the top 15. He holds the record for most weeks atop the rankings with 310.

Federer would have missed the French Open, which was delayed from a May to September start, if it began on time, as he's recovering from a February knee surgery. Wimbledon is expected to be canceled altogether, which is particularly worrisome for Federer: He won eight of his 20 Grand Slams at the tournament.

It may be a while before Federer competes on a tournament stage again, but his fans can keep watching his trick-shot video in anticipation.