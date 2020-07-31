While many countries across the world have had to quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic over the last five months, it has been a struggle for many to figure out how to stay active while spending the majority of their time indoors. However, two Italian teenagers were able to take their love of tennis and transform it into a viral phenomenon. Two girls -- 13-year old Vittoria and 11-year old Carola -- played tennis on the rooftops in Finale Ligura, Italy earlier this year.

Across multiple social media platforms, the video of Vittoria and Carola playing rooftop tennis drew nearly nine million views during the first day it was online. The girls could be seen hitting the ball back and forth while being on opposite rooftops. On July 10, the two were interviewed about the rooftop tennis phenomenon and thought that was where their story ended.

Instead, 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer surprised them during the interview and asked if the girls wanted to play some rooftop tennis with him.

The two were at a loss for words at seeing one of the sport's biggest stars standing before them. And as if being surprised by your hero isn't enough, Federer is also sending the pair of girls to the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar for summer camp to help with their tennis game.

"It was great," Federer said. "I have played in many cool places around the world. But this is definitely up there for me as a special experience. We showed that we can play anywhere and have fun with it. I had the best time, honestly."