Roger Federer vs. Novak Djokovic score: Wimbledon 2019 final live updates as the championship heads to a fifth set
The matchup in 2019 finals at the All England Club is all we could have hoped for
Could it possibly be any bigger?
Sure, if Rafael Nadal was on the marquee for the match, it might have the same sizzle, but the tennis world will be treated to No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic (third all-time in Grand Slam wins with 15) taking on No. 2 seed Roger Federer (first all-time in Grand Slams wins with 20) on Centre Court in London. The two have combined to win 12 of the last 16 Wimbledon titles, so we can probably expect a pretty good match.
Federer is widely considered to be the greatest grass court player -- if not the greatest ever -- having won Wimbledon eight times. That's more more than any other male player, Pete Sampras won seven singles titles at the All England Club, but with a win, Federer would match Martina Navratilova's mark nine singles titles at Wimbledon.
Federer has lost in the Wimbledon final three times, twice to Djokovic. The Joker is the No. 1 player in the world and has won three of the past four Grand Slams, as he looks to defend his championship.
So who'll take this round of one of the all-time great tennis rivalries? Stick with CBS Sports for live updates through out the 2019 Wimbledon Gentlemens' singles final, and for postmatch thoughts and analysis.
-
-
-
-
-
-
