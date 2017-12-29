Serena Williams, Andy Murray return to tournament play; Novak Djokovic suffers setback

Serena Williams is planning on playing the Australian Open. Getty Images

It has been a long, eventful year for numerous tennis stars, but no one has had more action without playing than Serena Williams. Williams, who won the Australian Open while six months pregnant, welcomed a new baby girl Alexis Olympia in September, and she is now ready to return to competitive play in Abu Dhabi this week. She will be squaring off against Jelena Ostapenko, who had a pretty good year on the court as well, peaking with a French Open win.

Andy Murray will also be returning to the court this week at the Brisbane International. Murray has played in Brisbane twice before, going 9-0 in 2012 and 2013. Once No. 1 in the world, Murray has dropped down to No. 7 after battling back from an injury exacerbated at Wimbledon, where he lost a five-set quarterfinal match to Sam Querrey.

Novak Djokovic was supposed to play in Abu Dhabi, but a setback has sidelined him once again. A recurring injury in his right elbow has hindered him for some time now, and his status for the Australian Open has been cast into question.

Williams has actually said that she wants to play in the Australian Open -- just three and a half months after she had her baby. It would be a remarkable turnaround, but her play this week will be a good litmus test for where she's at. And playing against Ostapenko, who has evolved into a star, is an excellent first test back.