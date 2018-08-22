Serena Williams channels LL Cool J in new ad, says she's 'stronger than ever' before US Open

US Open opponents of Serena Williams be warned: Mama is ready to knock you out.

That's the message Williams is delivering in a new ad for Chase, which features her reciting lines from LL Cool J's "Mama Said Knock You Out" as she balances motherhood and her tennis career. The ad was released this week as Williams is getting ready to compete in her first US Open since giving birth to her first child -- a daughter named Alexis Olympia -- during last year's US Open in September.

Williams, who dealt with serious complications during childbirth, has had a long road back to professional tennis. But, one year later, it seems she's amped up and ready to go for the 2018 US Open.

#ThisMama is making her return to the US Open for the first time since having Olympia and I am stronger than ever thanks to all of the love and support you’ve all shown me! @Chase pic.twitter.com/6ds4rdJCWF — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) August 22, 2018

Williams, 36, has had a roller coaster return to tennis since the birth of her daughter. Over the past few months, she has made an impressive run to the Wimbledon finals (where she ultimately lost to Angelique Kerber), but she has struggled to get back to her dominant self since then. She withdrew from the Rogers Cup, then was defeated in the first round of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in what was most lopsided match of Williams' professional career.

Earlier this month, Williams revealed that she was dealing with postpartum struggles and offered a message of support to others who found themselves in similar situations. In her Twitter post on Wednesday, she declared that she is "stronger than ever thanks to all of the love and support you've all shown me."

She will be seeded No. 17 for the US Open next week, one spot behind her sister Venus and nine spots higher than her current ranking of No. 26. Williams will be going for her 24th career Grand Slam title, her seventh at the US Open.