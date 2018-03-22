Serena Williams falls to Naomi Osaka in the first round of the Miami Open

Serena Williams is still finding her sea legs after her year off from tennis, and it shows. Williams fell to Naomi Osaka in the first round of the Miami Open on Wednesday 6-3, 6-2. The loss comes 10 days after falling to her sister Venus at the Indian Wells Masters in California 6-3, 6-4. It was Serena's second appearance in singles play since missing a year due to maternal leave, and it ended abruptly.

Some people were frustrated with the fact that Williams couldn't play in the Miami Open with a seed, due to her not being ranked. However, Williams is still finding her stroke again. And to be fair to both Osaka and Williams, she didn't lose to some random player. Osaka may be unranked, but she won at Indian Wells after facing Maria Sharapova; No. 5 Karolina Pliskova; No. 1 Simona Halep and, finally, No. 20 Daria Kasatkina in the finals. It was a run through hell, which Osaka emerged from unscathed, losing only one set in the entire tournament.

Osaka, only 20 years old, was still starstruck after her bout with Williams.

"She said 'good job' and stuff," Osaka said on shaking hands with Williams after the match, per ESPN. "I kind of blanked out, but I'm pretty sure she said 'good job.'"

This is what blanked out Osaka looks like:

Williams has two more events planned before the French Open at the end of May. After taking April off, she'll play in Madrid and Rome in back-to-back weeks. It's a demanding slate, but knowing Williams she would say she needs the activity. And she's still treating every match as a learning experience. Williams didn't talk to media after the match, but rather issued a statement. This is only the fifth time in her career Williams hasn't seen the second round, and the first time since the 2012 French Open.

"Every tournament is an opportunity for me to better understand the areas I need to improve to be my best," she said, per ESPN. "Naomi played a great match and I learn something each time I play. I look forward to continuing my return by progressing every day. I'm so grateful for my fans who continue to support me every step of this incredible journey.''

Osaka's life won't be getting much easier. She plays No. 4 Elina Svitolina in the Round of 64 on Friday.