Serena Williams gets boxing lesson from Mike Tyson: 'She has some power'

Boxing great Mike Tyson gave tennis great Senera Williams a training lesson in the GOAT duo you didn't know you needed. Having a private session from one of the best boxers of a generation is not too bad, and Williams got just that.

Tyson tweeted out a video on Wednesday of him giving Williams some boxing pointers while she was absolutely crushing it in gloves, along with the caption: "Wouldn't want to get in the ring with this GOAT."

That makes two of us, Mike.

Tyson holds the punching bag while Williams uses her ridiculous strength from being one of the greatest, if not the greatest, tennis players of all time to hit it.

Check out her personal training lesson with Tyson:

Wouldn’t want to get in the ring with this GOAT @serenawilliams 🥊 pic.twitter.com/pn8mrlCuOR — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) December 19, 2019

Williams has her sights set on capturing her 24th Grand Slam single title and tying Margaret Court's all-time record by doing so. She has come close, advancing to the Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals over the past two years, but has been unable to secure the final W needed in either.

The 38-year-old has already secured herself as one of the greatest in the sport, and judging by the video, is clearly not slowing down when it comes to her training.

Tyson, 53, is a former heavyweight champion. He started his career off with an impressive undefeated record, going 37-0, before losing in 1990 to Buster Douglas.

He was known for his powerful punch, which helped him secure 44 of his 50 wins by knockout.

Tyson is now passing down tips on how to get such a powerful punch to Williams.