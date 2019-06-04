Serena Williams is the No. 1 athlete on Forbes' list of richest self-made women

Serena Williams won't tie the all-time record for singles Grand Slams at the 2019 French Open after falling to Sofia Kenin in the Round of 32 at Roland Garros, but she can take solace knowing she's the No. 1 athlete on Forbes' new list of Richest Self-Made Women.

Expanded to 80 honorees this year, the list recognizes everyone from entrepreneurs and musicians to big-name CEOs and social media personalities -- anyone who's made big bucks while blazing their own trails, as Forbes puts it. Williams is ranked No. 80 behind a plethora of celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, Kylie Jenner and Rihanna, but she's the lone representative for professional sports thanks to a reported net worth of $225 million.

This isn't the first time Williams has been recognized for her wealth. Forbes named her the highest-earning female athlete in the world in 2018, the same year she earned a reported $18 million from endorsements alone. She's received that title for three straight years, while also just missing an appearance on the publication's top 100 of highest-paid athletes.

A three-time French Open champion, the 37-year-old Williams has invested in 34 different business startups in just the last five years, according to Forbes, building a Serena Ventures portfolio worth at least $10 million. Also a minority shareholder of the Miami Dolphins and UFC, she's earned twice as much career prize money ($89 million) as any other female athlete, per her Forbes profile.