Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova among players to participate in charity video game tennis tournament

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova and other athletes from insides and outside of the tennis world will be participating in a video game tennis tournament called "Stay at Home Slam." The proceeds from the tournament will go to charity.

According to the IMG agency, 2019 Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori will also be participating in the tournament, which is slated to begin on Sunday.

Participants will be allowed to choose a charity that will receive a $25,000 donation. The winner of the "Stay at Home Slam" will get an additional $1 million donation in their honor.

"I am proud our IMG tennis clients came together so quickly to support a multitude of great causes," IMG senior vice president Max Eisenbud said. "It is a testament to the people we work with across all our divisions that we were able to bring this to life in such a short amount of time.

The event is slated to be streamed on Facebook.

In addition, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, singer Seal, and model Gigi Hadid will also participate in the charity event.

All professional tennis tournaments have been canceled or postponed until mid-July due to COVID-19.