Serena Williams vs. Maya Joint odds, prediction, time: 2026 Wimbledon picks by expert on 322-192 run

For the first time since the 2022 U.S. Open, tennis legend Serena Williams makes her return to a major on Tuesday afternoon at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. Williams, who received a wild card, will take on Australian Maya Joint in the first round of the tournament. Williams, 44, has won 23 grand slam tennis championships, including seven Wimbledon titles. Her last win at a major was at the 2017 Australian Open. Joint, 20, is looking to advance to the second round at Wimbledon for the first time.

The latest 2026 Wimbledon odds have Williams priced as a +120 underdog, with Joint at -150 and the over/under for total games at 20.5. Tuesday's match is scheduled to start around noon ET on Centre Court in London. Before making any 2026 Wimbledon picks, check out the 2026 Wimbledon predictions from SportsLine's Blake Von Hagen.

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Von Hagen, who closely follows both the ATP and WTA Tours, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He is 322-192 (+109.7 units) since April 1, 2026, and he recently hit Mirra Andreeva at 10-1 to win the French Open. Anyone following his tennis betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now he's turned his attention to Serena Williams vs. Maya Joint at Wimbledon 2026 on Tuesday. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks.

Williams vs. Joint preview

Williams, who retired in 2022, announced her return to the game on June 1. She teamed up with Victoria Mboko to compete in doubles at the 2026 Queen's Club Championships. On June 9, she made her debut with Mboko and registered a 7-6, 6-2 first-round doubles win over third seeds Erin Routliffe and Nicole Melichar-Martinez. The pair reached the quarterfinals before having to bow out after Mboko suffered a knee injury.

Williams has been dominant. She has posted an all-time record of 98-14 at Wimbledon, winning 88% of her matches there. She last won a Wimbledon title in 2016, and placed second there in 2018 and 2019. He was knocked out in the first round of the 2021 and 2022 Wimbledon Championships. See what SportsLine expert Blake Von Hagen has to say.

Joint is off to a solid start to her professional career. She enters the match with a 133-82 record with two career titles. She is 9-6 on grass, but is 0-2 this year. She is 2-7 in grand slam tournaments, having reached the second round of the U.S. Open in 2024 and 2025. She is looking for her first win at Wimbledon.

Joint is also an accomplished doubles player. She has two career doubles titles and has compiled a 66-45 career record in doubles tennis. She is currently the 87th ranked singles player in WTA, and is No. 45 in doubles. See who you need to back.

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Top Williams vs. Joint predictions

After studying Serena Williams vs. Maya Joint from every angle, Von Hagen is going Under 20.5 total games. "Due to her long layoff, it is doubtful that Williams will be involved in a match that stretches out to three sets. Joint, meanwhile, has been playing quick matches with 14 of her 18 matches being decided in two sets. All signs suggest that Williams will play in a two-set match in her return."

Von Hagen has locked in two best bets, including one prop that brings a massive +900 return. See Von Hagen's other picks at SportsLine.

So what are the best bets for Williams vs. Joint? Visit SportsLine now to see who you need to back at 2026 Wimbledon, all from the expert who is on an 322-192 roll, and find out.