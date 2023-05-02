Tennis star Serena Williams revealed that she is pregnant with her second child during Monday's Met Gala in New York. During an interview on the red carpet, Williams stated that there were "three of us" at the event, which she attended with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

Williams then also posted on social media confirming the news that she was expecting.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," Williams said in a TikTok video on Monday evening.

Wintour is the Vogue editor-in-chief, as well as the Met Gala co-chair. The 41-year-old tennis legend has attended the annual event in previous years.

In August 2022, Williams announced her "retirement" from competitive tennis in an essay with Vogue.

"It's the hardest thing that I could ever imagine," Williams told Vogue. "I don't want it to be over, but at the same time I'm ready for what's next."

The 23-time Grand Slam winner formally described the retirement as "evolving away from tennis" because she wanted to focus on her family. Williams welcomed daughter, Olympia, into the world in 2017.

Now with Williams pregnant again, it's highly unlikely that she'll return to playing competitive tennis anytime soon, if at all. She trails only Margaret Court in Grand Slam titles (24).