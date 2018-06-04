Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with pectoral injury ahead of match with Maria Sharapova

Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open with a pectoral injury ahead of her match with Maria Sharapova. Williams, 36, was playing in her first major since winning the 2017 Australian Open. It was also her first Grand Slam event since having a baby in September.

To this point, Williams had defeated Kristyna Pliskova, Ashleigh Barty and Julia Goerges, looking dominant and losing just one set along the way. Though she looked great against Goerges, her mobility throughout the tournament was certainly affected -- though her hits hadn't lost any power.

In the press conference surrounding the injury, Williams said that the injury was hampering her serves.

"I unfortunately been having some issues with my pec muscle," she said, via Roland Garros' Twitter account. "Right now I can't actually serve so it's actually hard to play when I can't physically serve."

Williams added that the looming match with Sharapova also made the withdrawal disappointing.

"It's difficult," she said, per Reem Abulleil. "I love playing Maria. It's a match I always get up for."

That's an understatement. In her career against Sharapova, Williams was 19-2. Their rivalry dates back to 2004, and Williams won the last match-up at the 2016 Australian Open.

Williams added that "I can only take solace in the fact that I'm going to continue to get better," per Bonnie Ford of ESPN. Williams, who had never withdrawn from a major before this, said that she plans on getting an MRI on Tuesday.