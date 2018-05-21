Serena Williams reportedly crushed beer pong at the royal wedding 'like it was tennis'
You don't want to be on the opposite end of the Beirut table facing Serena
Forget all of the other big sports stories over the weekend. Justify winning the Preakness? Eh. The Golden Knights punching their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final? Cute. Ditto for Steph Curry awakening from his shooting slump to rain down buckets on the Rockets.
No, the best sports-related story amid all of those headlines has to be Serena Williams reportedly dominating beer pong at the royal wedding because, well, she's Serena Williams.
Behold, the details via The Sun:
The bride's US heritage was marked with the boozy American university drinking game beer pong, where players throw table tennis balls into cups of beers which their opponents then have to consume.
The reception insider said: "Serena Williams played beer pong like it was tennis. Everyone had so much fun with it, there were even fireworks."
OK, so it's just celebrity gossip from a British tabloid, but seriously, is there any doubt that this story is true? According to the Sun, George Clooney, ever the Dapper Dan man, reportedly waltzed with Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle while Idris Elba took over the DJ booth to play some 60s R&B hits. Elton John also reportedly jumped on a piano to play of medley of his hits and James Corden convinced Harry, William, and Charles to participate in a dance routine, per the Daily Mail.
Talk about one hell of a party. But Serena dominating some sauced Brits at Beirut -- what the cool kids call beer pong -- is absolutely our favorite royal wedding highlight so far, and Twitter agrees.
In other Serena news, French Open organizers announced Monday that they won't give her a seeding, effectively punishing the three-time French Open champ for taking 14 months off for the birth of her daughter.
