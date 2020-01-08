Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to play in charity event for Australian bushfire relief

Australia has been suffering from bushfires that have gone through over 20 million acres and killed an estimated 1 billion animals and 25 people, according to CBS News. Many have reached out to help, including athletes and celebrities. A tennis event, called the Australian Open Rally for Relief, is set to raise funds for the fire efforts and it was announced Wednesday that superstars including Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have agreed to participate.

Those three tennis greats will take part along with Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki, Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the event scheduled to take place on Jan. 15 at Melbourne Park's Rod Laver Arena.

The money from the tickets, which are being sold for between $24-$27, will be donated to the cause.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley commented on the events that have transpired and how grateful he is to see people coming together to help.

"This unprecedented bushfire crisis is devastating people, properties, communities, livestock and animals across the country and our hearts go out to all those affected," he said. "The response from the tennis community -- our players, clubs, partners and international tennis bodies -- has been overwhelming and it's wonderful to see everyone pull together.

He also added that the players have been quick to help and want to do what they can. "The players are keen to be involved -- we've had a tremendous response from them and they are keen to help."

Many in the tennis community have been giving back on their own, on top of the commitment to the relief rally. Kygrios pledged $140 for every ace he hit in future tournaments.

For every ace across the upcoming six tournaments, Tennis Australia is going to donate $69. They also are giving $700,000 to help with the rebuilding of the tennis facilities impacted by the fires.

Maria Sharapova donated $17,400 and also left 10 pairs of signed tennis shoes at a hotel and is asking that anyone who wants them gives $206.

👋🏼Brisbane,

I’ve signed ten pairs of my tennis shoes, left them at the @BrisbaneTennis desk at the Westin Hotel, alongside a donation envelope for fire rescue efforts.They’re yours to keep,we just ask you to donate $300 a pair. All money going directly to 🇦🇺 Red Cross. 🇦🇺❤️ pic.twitter.com/H1IPU8pYig — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) January 8, 2020

Novak Djokovic agreed to match her donation and the world's No. 2-ranked men's player is giving $17,400.