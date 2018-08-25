Serena Williams says 'everything's fine' after French Open outlaws her catsuit outfit

The Internet may have gone wild after the French Open effectively banned Serena Williams' headlining catsuit from this year's tournament, saying "we've gone too far" with outfits on the court.

Serena Williams, however, is telling everyone to calm down.

"Everything's fine, guys," the three-time French Open champion said Saturday at the U.S. Open, as ESPN reported, adding that she's already spoken with French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli. "He's been so easy to talk to. My whole team is basically French, so, yeah, we have a wonderful relationship. I'm sure we would come to an understanding and everything will be OK ... so it wouldn't be a big deal."

Williams first made headlines with her catsuit in May, donning an all-black, skintight outfit for her return to Roland Garros and her first major tournament since giving birth in September. At the time, the 36-year-old title-winner told USA Today the wardrobe was meant to inspire moms who had tough pregnancies since it had a resemblance to a superhero's outfit.

On Friday, the French Open addressed the catsuit and suggested it wouldn't permit such outfits in the future. While it stopped short of confirming rules as strict as those seen at Wimbledon, it had a clear allusion to Williams, who has sported bold fashion choices before.

"I think that sometimes we've gone too far," Giudicelli said. "It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place."

If Serena's latest thoughts are any indication, though, it seems that "respecting the game" won't be an issue for anyone moving forward.