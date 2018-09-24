Serena Williams says she and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle have been 'relying on each other'

There might not have been anyone with a more eventful year in tennis than Serena Williams. In 2018 alone, the 36-year-old great returned to the court after the September 2017 birth of her daughter, bowed out of the French Open because of an injury, advanced to the Wimbledon women's final and then did the same at the US Open, where her infamous debate with umpire Carlos Ramos was as memorable as her opponent's victory.

Williams hasn't been alone during her roller coaster year, however.

It turns out, Williams found someone to confide in when she attended the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May -- the Duchess of Sussex herself. The 23-time Grand Slam winner revealed the special bond with Markle in an interview on "The Project," an Australian talk show,

By nature of being, as Williams described it, two of the most scrutinized women in the world have been "relying on each other a lot lately." Williams said on the show that the two "have known each other for a long time" but are especially close these days, with Markle going from TV actor to a royal family and Williams enduring her own spotlights and pressures of stardom.

"We were actually just texting each other this morning," Williams said in the interview, which ABC said was filmed just three days after her headlining loss in the US Open women's singles final.

One of Williams' main challenges, she explained, isn't necessarily the backlash from her fateful US Open finish but rather the everyday temptation to stay home as opposed to return to the court.

"Sometimes I go out to play my matches and I'm leaving my daughter and it's heart-wrenching to walk out that door and she's crying and she's upset because she misses me," she said. "We're really close and that's not always easy."