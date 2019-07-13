Serena Williams vs. Simona Halep score: live Wimbledon women's finals updates as Serena looks for a 24th Grand Slam title

We're reached the end of the line at Wimbledon and the star player of this generation -- and maybe the previous generation too --will face off against a rising star in her own right in the ladies' final in London.

Serena Williams is looking for an eighth Wimbledon crown and a 24th career Grand Slam singles title, which would tie Margaret Court's all-time record. Court did win the first 13 of her Grand Slams before the Open Era began in 1968. It's the third time Williams will try to tie the record, after losing in the finals of Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2018. Simona Halep, on the other hand, is looking to add a second major championship to her trophy case after winning the 2018 French Open. She's also no stranger to Grand Slam finals, with this being her fifth chance to take home the hardware at one of the biggest prizes in tennis.



Will the third time be the charm for Serena Williams, or will Simona Halep capture her first title at the All England Club? Follow all the action in the 2019 Wimbledon ladies' finals right here with CBS Sports.

Thanks for stopping by.