Stefanos Tsitsipas wrote on social media that right before the French Open final, his grandmother died. No. 5 Tsitsipas lost to No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the final 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Tsitsipas made the announcement regarding his grandmother, his father's mother, on Monday. He wrote a caption saying that life isn't all about winning, reflecting on what is really important.

"Life isn't about winning or losing. It's about enjoying every single moment in life whether that's alone or with others. Living a meaningful life without misery and abjection. Lifting trophies and celebrating wins is something, but not everything."

The caption continued, saying he found out minutes before he went onto the court. He wrote:

"5 minutes before entering the court my very beloved grandmother lost her battle with life. A wise woman whose faith in life, and willingness to give and provide can't be compared to any other human being that I have ever met. It's important to have more people like her in this world. Because people like her make you come alive. They make you dream. I would like to say that regardless of the day, circumstance or situation, this is entirely dedicated to her, and only her."

He concluded, saying, "Thank you for for raising my father. Without him this wouldn't have been possible."