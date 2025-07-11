Iga Swiatek will try to cap off a career-best grass season with a major title when she faces American Amanda Anisimova in the 2025 Wimbledon women's final on Saturday morning. Swiatek has not dropped a set since the second round, cruising to a 2-0 win over Belinda Bencic in the semifinals. Anisimova erased an early deficit in the third set of her semifinal match against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, securing her maiden Grand Slam final appearance. She is trying to become the first American besides Serena or Venus Williams to win Wimbledon this century.

Swiatek is the -240 favorite (risk $240 to win $100) in the Wimbledon odds, while Anisimova is the +195 underdog. The over/under for total games is 21.5, and Swiatek is favored by 3.5 games. Saturday's match is set to begin at 11 a.m. ET on Centre Court in London. There are various Wimbledon props to choose from in this match, such as total aces hit, and new customers can use a Caesars Sportsbook promo code to add boosts to their Wimbledon bets.

With Wimbledon odds available for every match at sportsbooks, SportsLine tennis expert Jose Onorato can help you find value to add to your tennis picks. His picks can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest BetMGM bonus code and bet365 bonus code.

Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Iga Swiatek (-160) in the 2024 French Open and Coco Gauff (+700) in the 2025 French Open. Now, he has revealed his Anisimova vs. Swiatek picks.

Best Saturday Wimbledon picks for Iga Swiatek vs. Amanda Anisimova:

Over 21.5 games (-110)

Anisimova Over 10.5 games (-115)

Over 21.5 games (-110 at FanDuel)

Nerves are likely going to be a factor for both players, as Swiatek is playing in her first Wimbledon final while Anisimova is in her first Grand Slam final. Swiatek has never won a tournament on grass, and Anisimova has played in three finals in the last 12 months. This is shaping up to be a competitive match that goes Over 21.5 games.

"Swiatek's 5-0 Grand Slam final record and superior movement make her the favorite, but Anisimova's form suggests a tight battle," Onorato said. "Expect long games and competitive sets, with Anisimova piling up enough games to push the total high, even if Swiatek prevails." FanDuel Sportsbook has the best price on this total, and you can get even more value with a FanDuel promo code.

Anisimova Over 10.5 games (-115)

Anisimova showcased her resiliency against Sabalenka, coming back from an early break deficit in the final set. She has six career wins in nine meetings with Sabalenka, so she is more than capable of going toe-to-toe with Swiatek. Additionally, her grass-court numbers are better than Swiatek's, so Onorato is backing her on Saturday.

"Anisimova is 6-0 in three-set grass matches this season, including a Queen's Club final," Onorato said. "Her aggressive baseline game and powerful backhand can stretch Swiatek on grass, where her 60% second-serve win rate against Sabalenka kept rallies alive."

More Wimbledon picks for Saturday

You've seen Onorato's picks for Swiatek vs. Anisimova on Saturday. Now, get even more tennis picks at SportsLine.