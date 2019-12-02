Swiss government announces Roger Federer will be featured on a coin

One of the greatest male tennis players to ever do it can now add having his face printed on money to his long list of accomplishments. The Swiss tennis star has a career that most athletes would dream of, but even the best athletes do not usually get to say they were also printed on a coin.

According to the Associated Press, the Swiss government announced they will produce a 20 franc silver coin with the tennis star's face on it. They said this is the first time a commemorative coin ever featured a living person, and it went to one of their biggest, if not the biggest, athlete.

The Swiss government commented on his career in the announcement saying Federer is "probably Switzerland's most successful individual sportsman, he is also the perfect ambassador for Switzerland."

Being a 20-time Grand Slam champion, it is appropriate he gets the 20 franc coin. Next year, he will also be represented on a 50 franc gold coin.

On the "heads" side of the coin it will be minted to show Federer playing a one-handed backhand.

The limited edition coin will cost 30 Swiss francs and 95,000 of the coins can be ordered. They are expected to be ready by January.