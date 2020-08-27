Tennis legends Bob and Mike Bryan are calling it quits. The twin brothers have decided to retire ahead of the 2020 US Open, The New York Times reports. The pair of 42-year-old identical twins have are the most successful doubles duo in the history of the sports

The twins say they both came to the conclusion that now was the proper time to step away from the game.

"We just both feel it in our guts that it is the right moment," Mike told the Times. "At this age it takes so much work to go out there and compete. We love playing still but we don't love getting our bodies ready to get out there. The recovery is tougher. We feel like we were competitive this year, last year, the year before. We want to go out right now where we still have some good tennis left."

Last November, both brother said their plan was to retire after the 2020 US Open. The COVID-19 pandemic caused them to reconsider that plan. They opted out of the US Open and instead announced. The tournament is set to begin in New York on Aug. 31.

Bob explained that without fans at events, it was not going to be the same.

"We weren't in this last year to just play the matches and to get points or to make money," he said. "It was to really say our thank-yous to everybody and feel the atmosphere one last time. The crowds — that's what make the US Open magical in our minds."

The brothers have put together a stellar career. They earned an Olympic gold medal together in 2012 to go along with winning a record 16 Grand Slam doubles titles from 2003 to 2014 and, altogether, 119 tour titles together. As a duo, the Bryan brothers were ranked No. 1 in the world for a total of 438 weeks.