U.S. Open Tennis 2017: TV schedule, stream, favorites and predictions

Roger Federer is the clear favorite in the men's draw. Getty Images

The U.S. Open is less than a week away, beginning in New York on Monday Aug. 28. Some of the usual suspects are missing on both the men and women's sides, but plenty of the game's biggest stars will be in the draw. The finals will be played on Sept. 10, once both sides are down to two players apiece. Here's everything you need to know about the season's final Grand Slam.

Who's got a shot at winning?

The men's bracket of the Open will be missing mainstay player Novak Djokovic, who retired from Wimbledon with an injury and cited fatigue as one of the causes of him withdrawing from the U.S. Open. The other heavy hitters will be there, but some of them aren't quite at 100 percent. Roger Federer, who looked completely dominant at Wimbledon, will almost certainly be the favorite at the U.S. Open. Rafael Nadal is hot on his heels, but the grass surface at least gives the perception of an edge to Federer. Andy Murray may play, but a hip injury has hampered him this season, so he may be a relative non-factor.

Outside of the Big Four, some players look ready to make serious runs. Dominic Thiem, who was edged out by Tomas Berdych in five sets at Wimbledon, looks primed; as does Alexander Zverev. Sam Querrey, a Wimbledon semifinalist, is also looking for his seat at the table. It will take a tremendous performance for these players to beat the likes of Federer and Nadal, but there's always one surprise run.

On the women's side, things are a bit more up in the air. The pregnant Serena Williams will be there to cheer her sister, Venus, who was routed in the Wimbledon finals after an incredible run by Garbine Muguruza. Muguruza will look to win back-to-back Grand Slams against a field that includes Angelique Kerber, Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova. Maria Sharapova also got a wild-card bid for the Open, and she will look for a strong showing.

When (and what channel) is it on?

Coverage will begin Sunday, Aug. 27 with a SportsCenter preview on ESPN 2. The coverage will go for approximately two hours. On Monday, Aug. 28, coverage of matches will begin. They will be on ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 (along with the Tennis Channel) until Sep. 4. Tennis will be aired from 11 a.m. EST to 11 p.m. EST, and a full broadcast schedule (including various other related shows) can be found here, at the U.S. Open website.

On Sep. 5 & Sep. 6, coverage windows will be reduced to 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. for men's and women's quarterfinals. All matches will televised on ESPN.

On Sep. 7, only women's singles semifinals will air on ESPN, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Men's singles semifinals will air the 8th on ESPN, between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

On the 9th & 10th, the women's and men's singles finals will respectively air. Both will begin on ESPN at 4 p.m.

Streaming links

The matches can be streamed on the Watch ESPN app, which can be found here.