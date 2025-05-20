Some impressive improvements are headed for the U.S. Open. This week, U.S. Open unveiled the three-year, $800 million renovation plan for the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium and the historic Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, with the slogan, "Reimagining Spectacular."

The self-funded renovation is expected to completed before the 2027 tournament. This marks the largest investment in U.S. Open history, a testament to the progression of the sport's popularity.

"This project enables us to maintain the greatest stage in tennis -- Arthur Ashe Stadium -- which was constructed more than 25 years ago, and modernize it in a way that will set it up for the next 25 years," United States Tennis Association chief executive and executive director Lew Sherr said.

Sherr explained some of the improvements, included court side experiences, new equipment and more.

"We are enhancing and modernizing every aspect of Arthur Ashe Stadium and the venue," Sherr said. "From seating to concourses to restrooms to points of sale, also including premium hospitality and courtside experiences. There's also an extraordinary opportunity to support our athletes in a much better way, and you're going to see a modernized and new facility with premium amenities, equipment, facilities, to allow them to compete at their absolute best and also to allow them to enjoy the three-week experience in Queens like never before."

Sherr also added that these improvements will be good for New York, saying they will "be delivering even more economic value to the city."

"We already deliver more than $1.2 billion in economic impact to the city. That's more than the Yankees and the Mets combined, and that number will only increase significantly," Sherr said, with USTA's financial report noting that the U.S. Open brought in almost $560 million in operating revenue last year.

Arthur Ashe Stadium was built in 1997 with nearly 24,000 seats and will be increasing their capacity number, with a new level named "Mezz 2" and court side seats going from 3,000 to 5,000.

The renovation is expected to cut 100-200 seats, but will bring larger concourses, renovated bathrooms as well as more bathrooms. More food and drink stands will also be added. They want the lower bowl to keep the same appearance in order to maintain the history of the stadium.

"The reality is, in 2027, when Arthur Ashe Stadium celebrates its 30th anniversary, it'll really be celebrating its rebirth," USTA president Brian Vahaly said.

A new Player Performance Center will take $250 million of the investment and will have locker rooms, a fitness facility, lounge and private dining areas, with floors dedicated to only the players. Participants will now have an outdoor fitness facility as well, allowing for players to prepare in the conditions they will face in their match.

More people now accompany athletes than ever before and large parties mean the need for more space.

"We believe the opportunity ahead is even greater," Vahaly said. "Seizing that opportunity will require bold leadership, and the U.S. Open sits at the center of our growth strategy. It is the sport's greatest stage. A place where future fans and players fall in love with the game, where the best in the world inspire the next generation."

The popularity is clearly increasing for the sport and USTA wants to ensure they have the facilities to handle new fans and new players. In the first quarter of 2025, the USTA exceeded 26 million players, an increase of 49% over six years.