US Open 2017: No. 5 seed Marin Cilic falls in Round of 32 to Diego Schwartzman
Schartzman advances to his first career Grand Slam Round of 16
No. 5 seed Marin Cilic was bounced from the US Open in the Round of 32 on Friday, losing in four sets to 29th-seeded Diego Schwartzman. Schwartzman took the match 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-4, pulling out the win on the Grandstand Court.
Cilic, the only defending US Open champion in the bottom half of the bracket, lost a test of endurance as Schwartzman battled through set after the set for the win.
The Schwartzman, a 25-year-old from Argentina, was full of energy throughout the match, pumping up the crowd after every game won toward the end. His energy reverberated throughout the match as he managed to out-muscle the veteran Cilic, who didn't play his best tennis, but that doesn't undermine how Schwartzman played in arguably a defining match at this point in his young career.
The Schwartzman win truly blows the bottom part of the bracket open, and will make for some interesting tennis in the next several rounds.
Cilic made 80 unforced errors in a clear struggle for him. Schwartzman's enthusiasm, however, was contagious. The crowd seemed to end up backing him out of sheer excitement for his style of play. Now, all Schwartzman can do is watch and wait for his next opponent.
