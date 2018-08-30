US Open 2018: How to watch, stream Venus Williams vs. Serena Williams in third round

It will only be the third round of the US Open, but we already have a familiar matchup: Venus and Serena Williams. The sisters will square off on Friday in New York for the first time in a Grand Slam since January 2017 when Serena prevailed in the Australian Open final to claim her 23rd Grand Slam victory.

The two have already squared off this year. In the Indian Wells Masters, Venus defeated Serena in straight sets to bounce Serena from her first tournament since coming back from having a child. Of players Serena has faced more than 10 times, Venus tends to give her the most trouble. Serena holds the series lead 17-12, with a 9-5 edge in majors. However, Serena has won the last five major showdowns against Venus.

Both players have their own challenges. For Serena, of course, it's playing in her third major after a hiatus that lasted for over a year. For Venus, it's a bumpy season that has seen a pair of first-round eliminations. Venus made it to the US Open semifinals last year, and she started to right the ship with a third-round appearance at Wimbledon. Serena lost in the finals to Angelique Kerber.

On paper, No. 16 vs. No. 17 is an interesting matchup. However, there's a lot more to this match than that. The sisters are vying for a fourth-round appearance. For Venus, it would be the furthest she's made it in a major all season. For Serena, a third-round elimination would be her earliest exit since her return to the tennis fold. She's still chasing her 24th Grand Slam, which would tie her with Margaret Court for the record for most all-time.

Watch No. 17 Serena Williams vs. No. 16 Venus Williams