US Open 2018 LIVE updates: Serena Williams goes for 24th Grand Slam title against Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams has a shot at making history on Saturday at the US Open. A victory over Naomi Osaka in the women's singles final would give her 24 career Grand Slam singles titles, tying the all-time record held by Australia's Margaret Court.

For Williams, 36, it would also be her first Grand Slam win since giving birth to her first child -- daughter Olympia -- about a year ago. Serena reached the Wimbledon final in July, but ultimately lost to Angelique Kerber.

Standing in her way is the 20-year-old Osaka, who is the first Japanese woman to reach a Grand Slam final. Osaka defeated Williams in their only prior meeting, which came at the Miami Open in March of this year.

While Williams has already topped Stefi Graf's old record of 22 Grand Slam titles in the Open Era, she also has a chance to pull even with Court's all-time total of 24, only 11 of which were claimed in the Open Era.

Live blog

Follow along with Saturday's final with our live updates. If the live blog isn't working for you, click here.

How to watch US Open women's final