US Open 2018 results: Caroline Wozniacki cruises into second round, CoCo Vandeweghe bounced

Caroline Wozniacki looked dominant in her first Grand Slam match since a stunning second-round exit at Wimbledon, defeating Samantha Stosur 6-3, 6-2 on Tuesday. With Simona Halep, the No. 1 player in the world, already eliminated, the women's draw at the US Open is a little more open for Wozniacki, who won her first career major at this year's Australian Open. She will try to keep that momentum going throughout the bottom half of the bracket, though Serena Williams looms large on the other side after a commanding first-round win.

No. 20-seeded Naomi Osaka is just 20 years old, but she's raring to take the next step in her career. Osaka made the fourth round in the Australian Open and the third rounds of both the French Open and Wimbledon, losing to Halep, Madison Keys and Angelique Kerber. The Japanese star won her opening match Tuesday, as she tries to continue her success.

No. 5 Petra Kvitova and No. 10 Jelena Ostapenko were also in action early, with Kvitova rolling and Ostapenko surviving a scare.

Wimbledon winner Angelique Kerber also advanced with a sweep.

CoCo Vandeweghe, who made it to the 2017 US Open semifinals, was bounced in a performance that saw 12 double faults, eventually falling to Kirsten Flipkens.

On the men's side, Chung Hyeon from South Korea and Frenchman Richard Gasquet were among the early winners. Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios all have matches on Tuesday as well.

Here are some of the matches to watch out for on Tuesday as we update results throughout the day.

Men's results

No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta defeats Malek Jaziri 7-5, 6-2, 6-2

No. 26 Richard Gasquet defeats Yuichi Sugita 6-3, 6-1, 6-3

Joao Sousa defeats Marcel Granollers 6-2, 6-2, 6-3

Mikhail Kukushkin defeats Noah Rubin 6-3, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6

Jan-Lennard Struff defeats Tim Smyczek 7-6, 6-4, 6-3

Hubert Hurkacz defeats Stefano Travaglia 6-2, 2-6, 7-6, 3-0 (retired)

Tennys Sandgren defeats Viktor Troicki 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Laslo Dere defeats Leonardo Mayer 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 2-1 (retired)

Women's results

No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki defeats Samantha Stosur 6-3, 6-2

No. 4 Angelique Kerber defeats Margarita Gasparyan 7-6, 6-3

No. 5 Petra Kvitova defeats Yanina Wickmayer 6-1, 6-4

No. 10 Jelena Ostapenko defeats Andrea Petkovic 6-4, 4-6, 7-5

No. 13 Kiki Bertens defeats Kristyna Pliskova 6-0, 7-5

No. 20 Naomi Osaka defeats Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-2

Kirsten Flipkins defeats No. 24 CoCo Vandeweghe 6-3, 7-6

Lesia Tsurenko defeats Alison Van Uytvanck 6-3, 6-2

Aleksandra Krunic defeats Timea Bacsinszky 6-3, 3-6, 6-0

Julia Glushko defeats Monica Niculescu 3-6, 7-5, 6-4

Francesca Di Lorenzo defeats Christina McHale 6-1, 7-6

Wang Yafan defeats Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-1, 3-6, 6-4

Johanna Larsson defeats Alize Cornet 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

Taylor Townsend defeats Amanda Anisimova 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

Hsieh Su-wei defeats Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Men's bracket

No. 2 Roger Federer vs. Yoshihito Nishioka (7 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. Peter Polansky (1:30 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Novak Djokovic vs. Marton Fucsovics (1:15 p.m. ET)

No. 30 Nick Kyrgios vs. Radu Albot (7 p.m. ET)

Women's bracket