US Open 2018 results: Caroline Wozniacki, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer all in action

With Simona Halep, the No. 1 player in the world, already eliminated, the women's draw at the US Open is a little more open. Serena Williams won her Day 1 match in dominant fashion, so anyone who wants to win in New York will have to go through her. On Day 2, there are big names playing in both the men's and women's draw.

No. 20-seeded Naomi Osaka is just 20 years old, but she's raring to take the next step in her career. Osaka made the fourth round in the Australian Open and the third rounds of both the French Open and Wimbledon, losing to Halep, Madison Keys and Angelique Kerber. The Japanese star is among the early players on Tuesday, facing off against Laura Siegemund in her opener.

No. 5 Petra Kvitova and No. 10 Jelena Ostapenko are also in action early. Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber and Australian Open winner Caroline Wozniacki have start times around noon. The prime-time headliners will be Madison Keys and Maria Sharapova at 9 p.m.

On the men's side, Chung Hyeon from South Korea is one of the early players. Marin Cilic, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will also be in action, with No. 1 Rafael Nadal having won via retirement on Monday.

Here are some of the matches to watch out for on Tuesday as we update results throughout the day.

Men's bracket

No. 2 Roger Federer vs. Yoshihito Nishioka (7 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. Peter Polansky (1:30 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Novak Djokovic vs. Marton Fucsovics (1:15 p.m. ET)

No. 30 Nick Kyrgios vs. Radu Albot (7 p.m. ET)

Women's bracket