US Open 2018 results: Caroline Wozniacki upset; Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic advance

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic both won their second round matches at the US Open on Thursday, and the two may be on a collision course to a quarterfinal matchup.

Federer won in dominant fashion over Benoit Paire as he continues his march through the bracket. Later in the day, Djokovic took down the United States' Tennys Sandgren in four sets.

The No. 2 ranked Federer will move on to face Nick Kyrgios in the Round of 32, while Djokovic awaits either Laslo Djere or Richard Gasquet.

Meanwhile, Chung Hyeon found himself upset in straight sets by Mikhail Kukushkin. Kyrgios looked like he might be on his way to another early defeat, but he stormed back to take three straight sets from Pierre-Hughes Herbert after dropping the first set -- albeit not with one of his trademark weird scenes. Alexander Zverev also looked dominant, while No. 14 Fabio Fognini was upset by John Millman.

On the women's side, Angelique Kerber was able to get by Johanna Larsson in three sets after dropping the second set, so she will see Dominika Cibulkova in the third round.

Daria Kasatkina saw the best season of her career end with an early US Open exit, losing to Aliaksandra Sasnovich after making it to both the French Open and Wimbledon quarterfinals. Sasnovich will find herself pitted against Naomi Osaka, who is having an absolutely outstanding tournament so far. Osaka has made the Round of 32 in her past two major appearances, losing to Madison Keys and Kerber. If she gets past Sasnovich, it would be tied for her best run in the season. Osaka lost in the Round of 16 to Simona Halep in the Australian Open.

Keys also made it out of the second round with a stellar performance against Bernarda Pera, while Caroline Garcia has continued to impress. Eugenie Bouchard was handed a second-round exit by Marketa Vondrousova.

Petra Kvitova also seems to be back on track after a first-round exit at Wimbledon, defeating Wang Yafan in straight sets. Maria Sharapova will be one of the primetime matches, as she prepares to go up against Sorana Cirstea.

You can see the full scoreboard and matches to watch below.

Men's results

No. 2 Roger Federer defeats Benoit Paire 7-5, 6-4, 6-4

No. 4 Alexander Zverev defeats Nicolas Mahut 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

No. 6 Novak Djokovic defeats Tennys Sandgren 6-1, 6-3, 6-7, 6-2

Joao Sousa defeats No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2, 2-0 (retired)

No. 13 Diego Schartzmann defeats Jaume Munar 6-2, 6-0, 5-7, 6-2

John Millman defeats No. 14 Fabio Fognini 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

Mikhail Kukushkin defeats No. 23 Chung Hyeon 7-6, 6-2, 6-3



No. 30 Nick Kyrgios defeats Pierre-Hughes Herbert 4-6, 7-6, 6-3, 6-0

Phillip Kohlschreiber defeats Matthew Ebden 6-7, 6-3, 6-2, 6-0

Women's results

No. 4 Angelique Kerber defeats Johanna Larsson 6-2, 5-7, 6-4

No. 5 Petra Kvitova defeats Wang Yafan 7-5, 6-3

No. 6 Caroline Garcia defeats Monica Puig 6-2, 1-6, 6-4

Aliaksandra Sasnovich defeats No. 11 Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 7-6

No. 13 Kiki Bertens defeats Francesca Di Lorenzo 6-2, 6-1

No. 14 Madison Keys defeats Bernarda Pera 6-4, 6-1

No. 20 Naomi Osaka defeats Julia Glushko 6-2, 6-0

No. 26 Aryna Sabalenka defeats Vera Zvonareva

No. 29 Dominika Cibulkova defeats Hsieh Su-wei 7-6, 4-6, 6-4

Marketa Vondrousova defeats Eugenie Bouchard 6-4, 6-3





Women's matches to watch

No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki vs. Lesia Tsurenko -- 9 p.m. ET