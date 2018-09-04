US Open 2018 results: Novak Djokovic rolls into quarterfinals, Maria Sharapova knocked out by Carla Suarez Navarro

Novak Djokovic did his part Monday at the US Open, punching his ticket into the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 win over unseeded Joao Sosa. Now it's up to Roger Federer to set the other half of an anticipated quarterfinal between the two rivals.

Djokovic, the No. 6 seed in the men's draw, is 28-0 at the US Open when facing an opponent ranked outside the top 50. Coming off his triumph at Wimbledon, he has reached the final eight at Flushing Meadows for the 11th time. Next up is either Federer, the No. 2 seed, or Federer's opponent in their night match, Australian John Millman.

Elsewhere in the men's bracket, No. 7 seed Marin Cilic moves on to meet No. 21 seed Kei Nishikori in a quarterfinal. Cilic defeated No. 10 seed David Goffin pretty handily in their match on Monday, taking down Goffin in three straight sets.

Clean sheet for @DjokerNole as he defeats J. Sousa 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 to reach the QF!



He awaits the winner of Federer/Millman...#USOpen pic.twitter.com/UN4KR3NRRg — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2018

In the women's draw, Maria Sharapova was delivered a surprising upset at the hands of Spain's Carla Suárez Navarro. No. 30 seed Navarro defeated Sharapova (No. 22 seed) 6-4, 6-3. The big win for Navarro comes on her 30th birthday. She took 6 of 8 break points.

For Sharapova, it's her first loss at night at the US Open, moving her to 23-1 all time under the lights at the Open.

No. 14 seed Madison Keys remains in the hunt for her first Grand Slam title a year after making the US Open final. Keys punched her ticket to the quarterfinals with a dominant 6-1, 6-3 victory over No. 35 seed Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia.

Keys lost to Sloane Stephens in last year's final, and also lost to Stephens again this year in the French Open semifinals. She moves on to face Navarro.

Keys, who has made at least the quarterfinals in three of the four Grand Slams this year, fired six aces and had no double faults to dispatch Cibulkova in short order.

Naomi Osaka also earned the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 win over Aryna Sabalenka, becoming the first Japanese woman to make the final eight at a Grand Slam in 14 years. Osaka had won 22 consecutive games leading into the match, but was tested by Sabalenka, who double-faulted on match point.

Osaka will meet Lesia Tsurenko in the quarterfinals. Tsurenko took down Markéta Vondroušová in three sets on Monday.

Here's Monday's full results/schedule:

Men's matches

No. 21 Kei Nishikori defeats Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-2, 7-5



No. 6 Novak Djokovic defeats Joao Sousa 6-3, 6-4, 6-3



No. 2 Roger Federer vs. John Millman



No. 7 Marin Cilic vs. No. 10 David Goffin 7-6, 6-2, 6-4



Women's matches