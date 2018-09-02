US Open 2018 results: Rafael Nadal moves on; Serena Williams, Sloane Stephens in action
All eyes are on Serena Williams as she tries to avoid an upset from Kaia Kanepi
After toppling her older sister in what she called her best match since returning to tennis, Serena Williams will look to avoid a letdown Sunday at the US Open in her fourth-round showdown with Kaia Kanepi, who has already delivered the tournament's biggest upset.
Also in action on Sunday: Defending US Open champs Sloane Stephens and Rafael Nadal.
Nadal faced Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili, the 2018 German Open contender and one of his opponents at Roland Garros in 2017, when the former had a relatively smooth path to victory -- a 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 win. This time around, Basilashvili refused to back down, keeping Nadal on the court at least an hour longer than expected and threatening, even if just temporarily, to derail the ex-Open winner with pure grit. Nadal stepped up at the close, however, to seal a trip to the quarterfinals, where he's set to rematch Kevin Anderson, who he beat for last year's title.
Serena Williams, the No. 17 seed, faces the 44th-ranked Kanepi, who pulled off a historic upset over top-ranked Simona Halep in the first round. No top-seeded woman had ever lost in the first round of the US Open in the pro era until Halep fell. Kanepi is looking to punch her ticket to her second straight quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows.
Here's the rest of Sunday's schedule, with results updated throughout the day:
Men's matches
- No. 9 Dominic Thiem defeats Kevin Anderson 7-5, 6-2, 7-6
- No. 1 Rafael Nadal defeats Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4
- No. 11 John Isner vs. No. 25 Milos Raonic, 4 p.m.
- No. 3 Juan Martin del Potro vs. No. 20 Borna Coric, 9 p.m.
Women's matches
- No. 8 Karolina Pliskova defeats No. 18 Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 6-4
- Kaia Kanepi vs. No. 17 Serena Williams, 3 p.m.
- No. 19 Anastasija Sevastova vs. No. 7 Elina Svitolina, 5 p.m.
- No. 3 Sloane Stephens vs. No. 15 Elise Mertens, 7 p.m.
