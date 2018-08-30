US Open 2018 results: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Caroline Wozniacki in action Thursday
In the early matches, Daria Kasatkina suffered an early exit while Kerber advanced
Thursday at the US Open is seeing four Grand Slam winners from this season in action, with Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber all hitting the court. Federer and Djokovic may be on a collision course to a quarterfinal matchup, whereas a Kerber-Wozniacki showdown doesn't loom until the semifinals.
Kerber was able to get by Johanna Larsson in three sets after dropping the second set, so she will see Dominika Cibulkova in the third round.
Elsewhere in the bracket, Daria Kasatkina saw the best season of her career end with an early US Open exit, losing to Aliaksandra Sasnovich after making it to both the French Open and Wimbledon quarterfinals. Sasnovich will find herself pitted against Naomi Osaka, who is having an absolutely outstanding tournament so far. Osaka has made the Round of 32 in her past two major appearances, losing to Madison Keys and Kerber. If she gets past Sasnovich, it would be tied for her best run in the season. Osaka lost in the Round of 16 to Simona Halep in the Australian Open.
Petra Kvitova also seems to be back on track after a first-round exit at Wimbledon, defeating Wang Yafan in straight sets. Maria Sharapova will be one of the primetime matches, as she prepares to go up against Sorana Cirstea.
On the men's side, Chung Hyeon found himself upset in straight sets by Mikhail Kukushkin. Federer and Djokovic will play later on Thursday, with Djokovic squaring off against the United States' Tennys Sandgren. Nick Kyrgios looked like he might be on his way to another early defeat, but he stormed back to take three straight sets from Pierre-Hughes Herbert after dropping the first set. Alexander Zverev also looked dominant, while No. 14 Fabio Fognini was upset by John Millman.
You can see the full scoreboard and matches to watch below.
Men's results
- No. 4 Alexander Zverev defeats Nicolas Mahut 6-4, 6-4, 6-2
- John Millman defeats No. 14 Fabio Fognini 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1
- Mikhail Kukushkin defeats No. 23 Chung Hyeon 7-6, 6-2, 6-3
- No. 30 Nick Kyrgios defeats Pierre-Hughes Herbert 4-6, 7-6, 6-3, 6-0
Women's results
- No. 4 Angelique Kerber defeats Johanna Larsson 6-2, 5-7, 6-4
- No. 5 Petra Kvitova defeats Wang Yafan 7-5, 6-3
- Aliaksandra Sasnovich defeats No. 11 Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 7-6
- No. 13 Kiki Bertens defeats Francesca Di Lorenzo 6-2, 6-1
- No. 20 Naomi Osaka defeats Julia Glushko 6-2, 6-0
- No. 26 Aryna Sabalenka defeats Vera Zvonareva
- No. 29 Dominika Cibulkova defeats Hsieh Su-wei 7-6, 4-6, 6-4
Men's matches to watch
- No. 2 Roger Federer vs. Benoit Paire -- 2:45 p.m. ET
- No. 6 Novak Djokovic vs. Tennys Sandgren -- 7 p.m. ET
Women's matches to watch
- No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki vs. Lesia Tsurenko -- 9 p.m. ET
- No. 14 Madison Keys vs. Bernarda Pera -- 3:05 p.m. ET
- No. 22 Maria Sharapova vs. Sorana Cirstea -- 9 p.m. Et
