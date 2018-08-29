US Open 2018 results: Sloane Stephens survives scare, Venus Williams moves on

Sloane Stephens staved off a second-round elimination at the US Open on Wednesday with a win over Anhelina Kalinina after dropping the first set. Stephens battled back to take the next set in 12 games before winning the third set with relative ease. She will play surprising wild card Victoria Azarenka in the third round.

Venus Williams defeated Camila Giorgi in straight sets to book a third-round match as well. If Serena Williams is able to move past Carina Witthoft on Wednesday night, the sisters will play in a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2017 Australian Open final.

Elina Svitolina advanced again after a stunning first-round exit at Wimbledon, as she looks to continue towards her first Grand Slam win and build off of a career-best fourth round appearance in 2014.

On the men's side, Juan Martin del Potro, Kevin Anderson, John Isner, Jack Sock and World No. 1 Rafael Nadal are all in action. Nadal and Sock will be the late players on the court, while Anderson and Isner must be eyeing each other from their spots on the bracket. If they faced off in the semifinals, well, it's hard to forget the 50-game set that occurred last time that happened at Wimbledon.

Milos Raonic will be facing a tough match in his next round against Stan Wawrinka, who isn't playing like a wild card at the moment. Wawrinka is still returning to form, but he looks the best he's looked since the 2017 French Open.

Here's a look at the results and some key match-ups to tune in for.

Men's results

Daniil Medvedev defeats No. 15 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

No. 20 Borna Coric defeats Roberto Carballes Baena 7-6, 6-2, 6-3

No. 25 Milos Raonic defeats Gilles Simon 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Stan Wawrinka defeats Ugo Humbert 7-6, 4-6, 6-3, 5-7

Women's results

No. 3 Sloane Stephens defeats Anhelina Kalinina 4-6, 7-5, 6-2

No. 7 Elina Svitolina defeats Tatjana Maria 6-2, 6-3

No. 15 Elise Mertens defeats Vera Lapko 6-2, 6-0

No. 19 Anastasija Sevastova defeats Claire Lu 6-3, 6-1

No. 23 Barbora Strycova defeats Lara Arruabarrena 6-0, 6-1

Victoria Azarenka defeats No. 25 Daria Gavrilova 6-1, 6-2

Men's matches to watch

No. 1 Rafael Nadal vs. Vasek Pospisil -- 8:15 p.m. ET

No. 3 Juan Martin del Potro vs. Denis Kudla -- 2:15 p.m. ET

No. 5 Kevin Anderson vs. Jeremy Chardy -- 2:45 p.m. ET

No. 11 John Isner vs. Nicolas Jarry -- 2:35 p.m. ET

No. 18 Jack Sock vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili -- 7 p.m. ET

No. 31 Fernando Verdasco vs. Andy Murray -- 1:40 p.m. ET

Women's matches to watch