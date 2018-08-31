US Open 2018 results: Sloane Stephens moves on, Venus vs. Serena Williams looms Friday night

No. 3 Sloane Stephens, the highest remaining seed in the women's draw at the US Open, defeated Victoria Azarenka on Friday to advance to the fourth round of the tournament. Stephens, now the highest seed remaining after Caroline Wozniacki's stunning elimination Thursday, will square off against Elise Mertens in the next round.

This third-round appearance is the best of Azarenka's season, while Stephens is trying to get back into French Open form. She was knocked out in the first round of both the Australian Open and Wimbledon, so she's looking to close the season on a strong note.

Venus and Serena Williams also have a highly anticipated marquee match Friday as the sisters will play each other for the first time since the 2017 Australian Open final. Both have played excellent tennis to this point, as Serena continues her pursuit of a second straight Grand Slam final appearance after losing at Wimbledon and Venus tries to salvage what's been a tough 2018 season.

On the men's side, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson and John Isner are all in action Friday. Isner survived a five-set marathon with Nicolas Jarry, whereas Anderson cruised in the second round after surviving a five-set scare against Ryan Harrison in the first. Nadal has met very little in the way of resistance to this point.

Mertens notched the first win of the day on Friday, defeating Barbora Strycova in straight sets. Anastasija Sevastova also hung in against Ekaterina Makarova, taking the match in three sets after dropping the first.

Women's results

No. 3 Sloane Stephens defeats Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-4

No. 15 Elise Mertens defeats Barbora Strycova 6-3, 7-6



No. 19 Anastasija Sevastova defeats Ekaterina Makarova 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

Men's matchups

No. 1 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 27 Karen Khachanov -- 1:40 p.m. ET

No. 3 Juan Martin del Potro No. 31 Fernando Verdasco -- 8:15 p.m. ET

No. 5 Kevin Anderson vs. No. 28 Denis Shapovalov -- 2:35 p.m. ET

No. 9 Dominic Thiem vs. Taylor Fritz -- 1:20 p.m. ET

No. 11 John Isner vs. Dusan Lajovic -- 3:25 p.m. ET

No. 20 Borna Coric vs. Daniil Medvedev -- 5 p.m. ET

No. 25 Milos Raonic vs. Stan Wawrinka -- 7 p.m. ET

Guido Pella vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili -- 1:25 p.m. ET

Women's matchups