US Open 2018 results: Sloane Stephens, Serena Williams In action on Wednesday

This US Open has been fraught with upsets early on, most notably Simona Halep falling to Kaia Kanepi in the first round, but there are still a whole lot of big names left in the men's and women's draws. Defending champion Sloane Stephens took the court early on Wednesday, facing off against Anhelina Kalinina, and Serena Williams and Garbine Muguruza will play late in the day.

Should Serena and Venus Williams both win, they'll have a date against each other in the third round. It would be their first Grand Slam meeting since the 2017 Australian Open final.

Elina Svitolina advanced again after a stunning first-round exit at Wimbledon, as she looks to continue towards her first Grand Slam win and build off of a career-best fourth round appearance in 2014.

On the men's side, Juan Martin del Potro, Kevin Anderson, John Isner, Jack Sock and World No. 1 Rafael Nadal are all in action. Nadal and Sock will be the late players on the court, while Anderson and Isner must be eyeing each other from their spots on the bracket. If they faced off in the semifinals, well, it's hard to forget the 50-game set that occurred last time that happened at Wimbledon.

Here's a look at the results and some key match-ups to tune in for.

Women's results

No. 7 Elina Svitolina defeats Tatjana Maria 6-2, 6-3

No. 15 Elise Mertens defeats Vera Lapko 6-2, 6-0

No. 23 Barbora Strycova defeats Lara Arruabarrena 6-0, 6-1

Victoria Azarenka defeats No. 25 Daria Gavrilova 6-1, 6-2

Men's matches to watch

No. 1 Rafael Nadal vs. Vasek Pospisil -- 8:15 p.m. ET

No. 3 Juan Martin del Potro vs. Denis Kudla -- 2:15 p.m. ET

No. 5 Kevin Anderson vs. Jeremy Chardy -- 2:45 p.m. ET

No. 11 John Isner vs. Nicolas Jarry -- 2:35 p.m. ET

No. 18 Jack Sock vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili -- 7 p.m. ET

No. 31 Fernando Verdasco vs. Andy Murray -- 1:40 p.m. ET

Women's matches to watch