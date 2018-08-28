US Open 2018: Serena Williams defeats Magda Linette in opening round of US Open
Williams took down Linette in straights sets for an impressive victory in the opening round
After giving birth to her first child during last year's US Open, Serena Williams returned to the tournament as a competitor Monday. She didn't waste much time in getting back to her winning ways on the US Open stage, defeating Magda Linette in the opening round.
Williams, 36, took down her 26-year-old Polish opponent in straight sets, 6-4 6-0.
Linette proved to be a pesky challenger in the first set, but was completely outmatched against an utterly dominant Williams in the second set. She clinched match point with a powerful ace.
With her victory over Linette, Williams moves to 68-1 all-time in opening-round matches at major events throughout her career.
Entering the tournament as a No. 17 seed -- one spot behind her sister Venus and nine spots higher than her current ranking of No. 26 -- Williams will be happy with her emphatic victory in the opening round of competition.
This is Williams' seventh tournament since giving birth, and her return to tennis has been somewhat of a roller-coaster ride. She made an impressive run to the Wimbledon finals before ultimately losing to Angelique Kerber, but she has struggled otherwise -- failing to make the quarterfinals in any other event. She suffered the most lopsided loss of her career in the first round of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic earlier this summer.
Earlier this August, Williams revealed that she was dealing with postpartum struggles and offered a message of support to others who found themselves in similar situations. Last week, she declared that she is "stronger than ever" as she headed toward the US Open.
Williams' victory comes after the top-seeded Simona Halep was defeated in straight sets in what was a historic opening-round upset by Kaia Kanepi.
Williams will be going for her 24th career Grand Slam title and her seventh at the US Open.
-
Serena stars in moving new Nike ad
Williams is preparing to play in her first US Open since the birth of her daughter
-
Halep falls in first round of US Open
Halep was dominated by Kaia Kanepi to become the first female No. 1 US Open seed to lose in...
-
US Open 2018 odds, picks: Fade Federer
Sean Calvert called John Isner winning the Miami Open at 100-1 odds
-
Serena downplays French Open outfit ban
The three-time French Open champion has already spoken with the French Tennis Federation p...
-
Match-up previews for the 2018 US Open
Rafael Nadal and Kevin Anderson may find themselves squaring off early as well
-
French Open bans Serena Williams catsuit
The rules won't be as stringent as Wimbledon, but the French Open wants to limit what players...