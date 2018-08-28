US Open 2018: Serena Williams defeats Magda Linette in opening round of US Open

After giving birth to her first child during last year's US Open, Serena Williams returned to the tournament as a competitor Monday. She didn't waste much time in getting back to her winning ways on the US Open stage, defeating Magda Linette in the opening round.

Williams, 36, took down her 26-year-old Polish opponent in straight sets, 6-4 6-0.

Linette proved to be a pesky challenger in the first set, but was completely outmatched against an utterly dominant Williams in the second set. She clinched match point with a powerful ace.

With her victory over Linette, Williams moves to 68-1 all-time in opening-round matches at major events throughout her career.

Entering the tournament as a No. 17 seed -- one spot behind her sister Venus and nine spots higher than her current ranking of No. 26 -- Williams will be happy with her emphatic victory in the opening round of competition.

This is Williams' seventh tournament since giving birth, and her return to tennis has been somewhat of a roller-coaster ride. She made an impressive run to the Wimbledon finals before ultimately losing to Angelique Kerber, but she has struggled otherwise -- failing to make the quarterfinals in any other event. She suffered the most lopsided loss of her career in the first round of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic earlier this summer.

Earlier this August, Williams revealed that she was dealing with postpartum struggles and offered a message of support to others who found themselves in similar situations. Last week, she declared that she is "stronger than ever" as she headed toward the US Open.

Williams' victory comes after the top-seeded Simona Halep was defeated in straight sets in what was a historic opening-round upset by Kaia Kanepi.

Williams will be going for her 24th career Grand Slam title and her seventh at the US Open.