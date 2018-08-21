US Open 2018: Serena Williams draws No. 17 seed; Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer top men's draw

The men's and women's draws for the 2018 US Open were released Tuesday, and Serena Williams drew the No. 17 seed, up eight spots from her No. 25 spot heading into Wimbledon. Serena Williams lost in the Wimbledon final to Angelique Kerber, who jumped from a No. 11 seed to No. 4 with her win in London.

World No. 1 Simona Halep topped the women's draw, while Caroline Wozniacki retained her No. 2 slot. One player moving in the wrong direction is Garbine Muguruza, who fell to the No. 12 seed after being seeded third at Wimbledon. Despite losing in the first round at Wimbledon, Sloane Stephens moved up a spot to take Muguruza's No. 3 seed.

In the men's draw, longtime rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer topped the draw while Novak Djokovic, seeking his first major win since returning from an elbow injury, drew the No. 6 seed.

Venus Williams fell out of the top 10 down to No. 16 -- one seed ahead of her sister.

Serena has more than earned her keep in the rankings since returning from maternity leave. There was controversy about the 23-time Grand Slam winner going into the French Open unseeded, but her play alone has justified her seeding. She made it to the fourth round of the French Open before pulling out due to injury, then she made it to the Wimbledon finals in just her second tournament back.

Here's the full list for both the men's and women's draws:

2018 US Open women's draw

1. Simona Halep (Romania)

2. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)

3. Sloane Stephens (United States)

4. Angelique Kerber (Germany)

5. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

6. Caroline Garcia (France)

7. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

8. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

9. Julia Gorges (Germany)

10. Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia)

11. Daria Kasatkina (Russia)

12. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain)

13. Kiki Bertens (Netherlands)

14. Madison Keys (United States)

15. Elise Mertens (Belgium)

16. Venus Williams (United States)

17. Serena Williams (United States)

18. Ashleigh Barty (Australia)

19. Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia)

20. Naomi Osaka (Japan)

21. Mihaela Buzarnescu (Romania)

22. Maria Sharapova (Russia)

23. Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic)

24. CoCo Vandeweghe (United States)

25. Daria Gavrilova (Australia)

26. Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

27. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia)

28. Anett Kontaveit (Estonia)

29. Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia)

30. Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain)

31. Magdalena Rybarikova (Slovakia)

32. Maria Sakkari (Greece)

2018 US Open men's draw

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain)

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland)

3. Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina)

4. Alexander Zverev (Germany)

5. Kevin Anderson (South Africa)

6. Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

7. Marin Cilic (Croatia)

8. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)

9. Dominic Thiem (Austria)

10. David Goffin (Belgium)

11. John Isner (United States)

12. Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain)

13. Diego Schwartzman (Argentina)

14. Fabio Fognini (Italy)

15. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

16. Kyle Edmund (Great Britain)

17. Lucas Pouille (France)

18. Jack Sock (United States)

19. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain)

20. Borna Coric (Croatia)

21. Kei Nishikori (Japan)

22. Marco Cecchinato (Italy)

23. Hyeon Chung (South Korea)

24. Damir Dzumhur (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

25. Milos Raonic (Canada)

26. Richard Gasquet (France)

27. Karen Khachanov (Russia)

28. Denis Shapovalov (Canada)

29. Adrian Mannarino (France)

30. Nick Kyrgios (Australia)

31. Fernando Verdasco (Spain)

32. Filip Krajinovic (Serbia)