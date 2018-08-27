US Open 2018: Serena Williams goes head-to-head with her younger self in moving Nike ad

Serena Williams has been killing the commercial game recently, and she's starring in another winner this week courtesy of Nike.

As Williams gets ready to compete in her first US Open since giving birth to her first child during last year's tournament, the new ad features footage of her training as a young child intertwined with footage of her competing on the US Open stage throughout various stages of her career.

It's a pretty spectacular and moving ad that reinforces that Williams' career -- one of the most successful in the history of the sport -- is a childhood dream come true, but also one that was made possible by decades of preparation and training.

Williams, 36, has had a roller-coaster return to tennis since the birth of her daughter. She made an impressive run to the Wimbledon finals earlier this summer, but ultimately lost to Angelique Kerber. Since then, she has struggled to return to form, withdrawing from the Rogers Cup, then suffering the most lopsided loss of her career in the first round of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

However, Williams stated that she's feeling "stronger than ever" and appears geared up for the US Open this week. She'll be competing as No. 17 seed as she attempts to capture her 24th career Grand Slam title and her seventh at the US Open.