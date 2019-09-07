US Open 2019: Bianca Andreescu shocks Serena Williams to win first career Grand Slam championship
Andreescu is the first Canadian player to win a Grand Slam singles title
Bianca Andreescu stunned Serena Williams with a 6-2, 7-5 victory to capture the 2019 US Open title. With the victory, Andreescu becomes the first Canadian singles player to win a Grand Slam event, and the 19-year-old jumps into the top 10 in the WTA rankings after winning her first Major title.
Williams, meanwhile, has lost each of her last four Grand Slam finals, all with a chance to tie Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, since returning to tennis after giving birth to her daughter.
Andreescu played a match reminiscent of a younger Serena Williams, controlling the match with pace from the baseline, and an efficient first serve. After not qualifying for the event last year, Andreescu is the first teenager to win the US Open Women's singles title since Maria Sharapova -- as a 19-year-old herself -- in 2006.
