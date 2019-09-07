US Open 2019: Live updates, how to watch Serena Williams vs. Bianca Andreescu with chance for a 24th Grand Slam title

Serena Williams takes the court looking for history once again in a Grand Slam final. The six-time US Open champ has already set an Open Era record by reaching the final of this event for the 10th time, and it'll be her fourth crack at tying Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles after losing in the Wimbledon final in 2018 and 2019 and also the US Open final last year.

Standing in Williams' way is 19-year-old Canadian rising star Bianca Andreescu who's looking for a little bit of history of her own. With a win, Andreescu would become the first Canadian, man or woman, to win a major singles championship, and she's already the first Canadian to reach a Grand Slam final.

The two have met just once before, in the final of the Canadian Open last month, a match Andreescu won after Williams retired with an injury in the first set. The match is best remembered for Andreescu -- who hadn't yet been born the first time Williams won the US Open in 1999 -- consoling the top player of this generation, and letting Williams know just how much of an influence she has been.

Stay with CBS Sports for live updates on the 2019 US Open Women's final.

US Open Women's Final

When: Saturday, September 7

Saturday, September 7 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Where: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center TV: ESPN

