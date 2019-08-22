US Open 2019: Serena Williams vs. Maria Sharapova to meet in the first round

On Thursday it was announced that Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova will play each other in the first round of the US Open, which marks the first time the two stars will face off in this tournament.

Their match will take place on Monday, Aug. 26. Williams comes into the match as the eighth seed and looking for her seventh US Open title, while the unseeded Sharapova comes in ranked No. 87 in the world, after struggling with injuries over the past year.

The highly anticipated match is the first time the two will meet on the court in more than three years. Williams owns a decisive 19-2 head-to-head record over Sharapova, including winning their last 18 meetings. The rivals were set to meet in the fourth round of the 2018 French Open, but Williams had to back out due to injury just minutes before play was set to begin.

The tournament is the fourth, and final, Grand Slam of the year. Williams has unable to tie Margaret Court's record of 24 career Grand Slam titles with losses in the finals to Simona Halep at Wimbledon and Naomi Osaka at the US Open in 2018, but has the opportunity once again to make it to that record mark.